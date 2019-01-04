Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chegg (CHGG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis raised Chegg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $312,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $3,814,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,480,296.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,272. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $32,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,758,000 after acquiring an additional 978,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

