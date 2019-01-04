Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Fuel Services (INT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 3,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,502. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

