Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. William Blair began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,928,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,909,000 after buying an additional 1,172,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 29,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,900. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services.

