Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.92 billion and the highest is $11.72 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $43.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.87 billion to $43.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $47.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $704,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,046 shares in the company, valued at $30,536,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,192 shares of company stock worth $4,355,583. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,008,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 161,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,990. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.