Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $321.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.10 million and the highest is $322.40 million. Gray Television posted sales of $233.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $973.25 million, with estimates ranging from $951.40 million to $995.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

GTN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

