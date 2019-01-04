Zacks: Analysts Expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to report sales of $264.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.60 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $193.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year sales of $776.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.30 million to $777.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.41 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $2,453,316.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

