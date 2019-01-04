Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.98 Million

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $208.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. Employers reported sales of $200.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $815.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.45 million to $817.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $858.44 million, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $858.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. Employers had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,350. Employers has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $124,872.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $850,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,004 shares of company stock worth $301,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Employers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Employers by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

