YPF SA (YPF) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 34,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,400. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. YPF has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. YPF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 1,509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,150 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Highland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,312,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 863,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

