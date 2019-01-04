Xencor Inc (XNCR) Receives $41.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of XNCR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $142,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Xencor by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xencor by 19.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

