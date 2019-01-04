Worldpay (WP) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Worldpay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Worldpay from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price target on Worldpay from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.15.

Shares of WP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worldpay has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

