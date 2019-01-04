WorldCoin (WDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $498,925.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

