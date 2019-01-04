WePower (WPR) Tops One Day Volume of $310,245.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, WePower has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One WePower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and Ethfinex. WePower has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $310,245.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WePower Token Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,061,386 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bitbns, DDEX, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

