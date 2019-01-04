Wells Fargo & Co Lowers J.Jill (JILL) Price Target to $6.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 2,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $405,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

