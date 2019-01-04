Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Receives $95.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 601,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 176.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 1,104,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,907. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

