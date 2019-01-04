Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Receives $95.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.55.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.
In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 1,104,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,907. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $105.73.
Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
