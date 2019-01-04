Weatherford International (WFT) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.39. Weatherford International shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 34950983 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

The stock has a market cap of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,202,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,946,000. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 31,019,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,733,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,638 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

