VMware (VMW) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.69 and last traded at $138.91. 2,043,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,065,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $199.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $26.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,073,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,737,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,845 shares of company stock worth $12,197,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in VMware by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in VMware by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,628 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in VMware by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

