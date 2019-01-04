ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

VSAT stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $59.80. 387,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,967. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,786. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ViaSat by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in ViaSat by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

