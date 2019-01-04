Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 954.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the third quarter worth $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth $200,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $148.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,555. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.93. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

