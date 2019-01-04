Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 121.13 ($1.58).

VEC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

