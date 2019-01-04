Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.04 on Friday, hitting $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,603. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5274 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

