ValuEngine Upgrades Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) to Hold

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,550. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Robert S. Murley bought 6,500 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

