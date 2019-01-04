ValuEngine Upgrades BHP Billiton (BHP) to “Hold”

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Shares of BHP Billiton stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,685,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 34.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,757 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.