UralsCoin Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $8,375.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.03953887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.04194220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00843276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.01324122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00135069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.01506182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00337152 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 10,491,447 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

