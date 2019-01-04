Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $707,751.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007167 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000709 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00002487 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,733,752,512 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

