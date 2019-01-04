TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 8% Higher This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 8% against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00006959 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.13094950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,809,840 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

