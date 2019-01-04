Triple-S Management (GTS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NYSE GTS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director Luis A. Clavell bought 3,077 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,539.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $785,325.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 4,683 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,740.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

