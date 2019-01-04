Trifast (TRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $180.00

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 12762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 94,606 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £198,672.60 ($259,600.94).

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

