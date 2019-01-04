Traders Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $18.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.01 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $30.33

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/traders-sell-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-on-strength-gdxj.html.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.