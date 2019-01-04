Traders Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Investors sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $103.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $176.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.03 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DowDuPont had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $1.04 for the day and closed at $54.52

DWDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 168.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 399,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,691,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,405,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

