Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total value of $123,002.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $24.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.73. 30,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,850. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.09 and a 12-month high of $581.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $569.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

