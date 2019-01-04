Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 967,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 967,318 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 1,728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

GOOS traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 251,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.10. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

