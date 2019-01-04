Ties.DB Reaches Market Cap of $430,512.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $430,512.00 and $11.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.02265364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00157110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00199296 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026027 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

