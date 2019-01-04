Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.36.

TMO stock traded up $11.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,226. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total transaction of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,085. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

