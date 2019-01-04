Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 1,000 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total transaction of $306,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla stock traded up $17.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.69. 7,384,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.77.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

