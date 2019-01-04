Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson continues to intensify its cost-streamlining efforts with focus on structural changes to generate lasting efficiency gains. The company is investing significantly for commercial deployment of 5G across the globe, while artificial intelligence and automation remain key enablers for Ericsson’s future business development. The company is actively pursuing three key areas, namely core business expansion, targeted growth, and cost and efficiency to fuel growth. It remains confident in reaching long-term target of at least 12% operating margin beyond 2020. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, soft mobile broadband demand and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom behemoths, which might hurt Ericsson’s future performance.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERIC. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.19 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

ERIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 2,312,625 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

