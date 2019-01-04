Target Capital (TCI) Trading 25% Higher

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 303,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 211,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 39.02 and a quick ratio of 38.79.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

