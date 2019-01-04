Syneos Health (SYNH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 36,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,027. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,662,000 after purchasing an additional 213,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.