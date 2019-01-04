Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 237 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 44.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,600. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price objective (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.29.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
