Stryker Co. (SYK) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 39,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.02. 87,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stryker Co. (SYK) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/stryker-co-syk-is-bath-savings-trust-cos-9th-largest-position.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.