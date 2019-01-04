Steve Brian Riegel Buys 1,300 Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares (CHSCO) Stock

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Steve Brian Riegel bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Brian Riegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 21st, Steve Brian Riegel bought 72 shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $1,822.32.

Shares of CHSCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,550. CHS Inc Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

