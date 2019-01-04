SRCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,241.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $778,619.00 and approximately $18,241.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02260945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00199003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025997 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025990 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

