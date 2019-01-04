Sprouts Price Down 4.7% This Week (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sprouts has a total market cap of $635,557.00 and approximately $813.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000470 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,708,666,797,775 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

