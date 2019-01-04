SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $23,586.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.02113340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00473877 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00027502 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021966 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007940 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,734,287,639 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

