Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,379 shares in the company, valued at $689,760.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $201,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

