Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Metlife (MET) to Buy

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,382. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,379 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,778.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,324,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,362 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3,665.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 941,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 916,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 23.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth about $36,988,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

