Sabre (SABR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 20,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,015. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Sabre has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 5,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $148,659.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,783 shares of company stock worth $779,284. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sabre by 56.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,170,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 424,431 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,161,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sabre by 37.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 134,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

