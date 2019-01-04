Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) and Murphy USA (MUSA) Head-To-Head Review

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52% Murphy USA 1.83% 19.13% 5.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rush Enterprises and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 4 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA has a consensus target price of $84.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.30 $172.12 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $4.32 17.74

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Rush Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

