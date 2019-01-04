RPM International (RPM) Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,318. RPM International has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

In related news, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 293,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 22,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.