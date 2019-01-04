Rockhopper Exploration (RKH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

LON:RKH traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 23.45 ($0.31). 841,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,249. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

