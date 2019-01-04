Rockfire Resources (ROCK) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 522,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Rockfire Resources Company Profile (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

